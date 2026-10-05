Resurfaced video shows Democrat disrespecting the US flag — and she is now running for governor

A resurfaced video showing a Democrat U.S. Senator waving an upside-down American flag at a 2017 rally with the Somalian community is going viral online.

The video on social media is taken from a speech Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) gave at a Somalian celebration for a presidential election in the African country.

'We have more to do, but we will continue to fight for you!'

In the video she promises to remove restrictions on cash remittances to Somalia and uses a traditional Somalian phrase to show her support for the interests of the Somalian community in Minnesota.

"As you know, we are home to the largest Somali population in the United States, and we are so proud of that fact in Minnesota!" she yells to loud applause.

At one point someone hands her the upside-down U.S. flag, and she waves it haphazardly.

"Oh, thank you. Very good!" she says.

While it might have been an oversight on her part, the video shows Somalian attendees waving U.S. flags upside down. Mostly, they wave the Somalian flag and others wave the U.S. flag right side up.

One apparently upside-down U.S. flag can even be seen in the background of a photo Klobuchar posted from the event on social media.

"Congressman [Keith] Ellison and Senator [Al] Frankin and I worked so hard to reduce the redundant regulations on remittances to Somalia, lessening the burden for banks!" she added, referring to other Democrat officials. "We have more to do, but we will continue to fight for you!"

A short clip on social media showed the objectionable parts spliced together, but the longer video is available for context on the YouTube channel for Somali TV of Minnesota.

A Blaze News request for comment from the Klobuchar campaign was not returned before time of publication.

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In 2025, BlazeTV host Christopher Rufo and his colleague at City Journal reported on how some of the remittances to Somalia have ended up funding terrorist groups like Al-Shabaab.

This is not the only time Somalians in Minnesota have seemingly treated the American flag with irreverence. For example, a similar incident unfolded years later when community leaders accidentally raised a large U.S. flag that was upside down during a Somali Independence Day event in July in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The St. Cloud Police Department told Fox News they were alerted to the incident and an officer was sent to the event. The officer was able to correct the flag "without objection," and the event's organizers "indicated to City staff that the flag being flown upside down was not intentional."

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