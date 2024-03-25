Wayne Brady boasts that being 'pansexual' is the ultimate form of 'acceptance' and 'loving'

Wayne Brady revealed to a reporter that he believes his newly found sexuality of being "pansexual" is actually the ultimate form of love and acceptance.

Brady hosted the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, a ceremony put on by the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation.

While walking the red carpet, Brady spoke to reporters and answered questions about misconceptions regarding his sexuality.

"What do you think is the biggest misconception about what it means to identify as pansexual?" a reporter from People asked. "A lot of people, that's a foreign term to them, even amongst queer people, so for you what has been the biggest misconception you've encountered since you've come out?"

"I had to do research and find out what it was I was feel —" Brady replied, before cutting himself off. "I think the biggest misconception, and I even make a joke about it on stage tonight, is that people think you're an indecisive bisexual," he continued.



"It's like no, no, no, no, let me set you straight. What the definition basically boils down to is regardless of gender, regardless."

"That means that I am happily free to fall in love with anybody here. If you're gay, if you're straight, if you're nonbinary, trans, I don't care. It's the person. Which in my mind is the ultimate in acceptance and loving."



"So I win," Brady concluded.

The 51-year-old first revealed his omni-loving sexuality in August 2023, when he stated that part of his mental health needed to involve "self-transparency."

"I want to be free to love whomever I want; this truth makes me pan and part of the LGBTQ+ family," Brady declared.

"It’s my honor to stand here before you as a newly minted out and proud member of the LGBTQIA family!" Brady said to open the awards show.

"Recently, I came out as publicly as queer, identifying as pansexual! I know some of y’all are like 'I knew it! Give me my five dollars, bitch!'" the actor joked.

Brady then implied that gay people have yet to be treated equally, stating that "until the world sees us all in the same light, we’ll have each other’s backs."

The award show was also host to drag queens, Oprah Winfrey, and Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong.

Winfrey accepted an award for making a "significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people and issues."

Of course, transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney made an appearance, as did Sydney Sweeney, an actress who has recently been celebrated by conservative audiences.

Actress Niecy Nash also revealed herself as a "card-carrying member" of the gay community, as well.

