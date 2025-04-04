'We're not playing that game': Florida Senate passes ban on geoengineering, weather modifications

The Florida Senate passed a bill prohibiting geoengineering and weather modification activities in a 28-9 vote on Thursday, taking the state one step closer to securing its sunny skies from climate alarmists' shadowy and potentially deadly schemes.

The successful vote comes just after Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. identified Florida as one of over two dozen states that are moving to "ban geoengineering our climate by dousing our citizens, our waterways, and landscapes with toxins."

The health secretary noted further that "this is a movement every MAHA needs to support" and that "HHS will do its part."



Background

There have long been efforts, some apparently successful and others deadly, to meddle with the weather.

The United Arab Emirates has, for instance, conducted cloud-seeding missions for decades and has in recent years conducted over 1,000 hours of cloud-seeding missions annually. One government meteorologist blamed such operations for the torrential rains that rocked Dubai last April, which resulted in deadly floods.

Cloud seeding entails the release of tiny particles, such as potassium chloride, into clouds in an effort to artificially increase precipitation.



Lewis Brackpool, an independent journalist and the host of the podcast "The State of It," previously alerted Blaze News to declassified documents showing that the U.K.'s Royal Air Force experimented with artificial rainmaking in the 1950s as part of Operation Cumulus the same week that some of the worst flash floods ever to have hit Britain stormed the village of Lynmouth, killing 35.

'These planes release aluminum, sulfates, and other compounds with unknown and harmful effects on human health.'

Cloud seeding in Utah reportedly helped increase the state's water supply by 12% in 2018.

Rather than trying to make it rain, some scientists have committed to dimming the sun — despite a 2017 study in Nature Communications indicating that aerosols released into the air in an effort to block the sun could lead to an increase in droughts, hurricanes, and storms.

Last year, the Marine Cloud Brightening Program's Coastal Atmospheric Aerosol Research and Engagement project, led by researchers from the University of Washington, fired particles into the sky above the San Francisco Bay as part of an experiment ultimately aimed at blocking sunlight and limiting "global warming."

The bill

Miami Republican Ileana Garcia's Senate Bill 56 would prohibit "the injection, release, or dispersion, by any means, of a chemical, a chemical compound, a substance, or an apparatus into the atmosphere within the borders of this state for the express purpose of affecting the temperature, weather, climate, or intensity of sunlight."

Should Garcia's bill pass as is, cloud seeding, sun dimming, and other such efforts to modify the weather could land the offending scientist or organization with a $100,000 fine as well as third-degree felony charges. An aircraft operator involved in such felonious efforts could be slapped with a $5,000 fine and up to five years in prison.

"There is a lot of unauthorized activity that is currently not regulated both at a federal and a state level, and this is where we wanted to start," Garcia told her peers in the state Senate, reported the Florida Phoenix. "This is how we are trying to create a method to the madness by creating a reporting mechanism that starts with complaints to the Department of Environmental Protection."

Florida Senate President Ben Albritton reportedly lauded Garcia for producing a "great piece of legislation."

'Tell the House of Representatives in Florida to not gut this bill.'

Albritton told Florida's Voice that when Garcia first raised her concerns about weather modification with him, he initially didn't believe there were such efforts to "control God's domain."

"Honestly, I had a hard time believing it at first, and then she sent me information and sent me websites and all of this," said Albritton. "All of a sudden, I thought, 'Holy mackerel.'"

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo also celebrated Garcia for pushing the legislation.

"Big thanks to Senator Garcia for leading efforts to reduce geoengineering and weather modification activities in our Florida skies," said Ladapo. "These planes release aluminum, sulfates, and other compounds with unknown and harmful effects on human health. We have to keep fighting to clean up the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the food we eat."

The House version

While greatly supportive of Garcia's SB 56, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) indicated that the version in the Florida House would betray the purpose of the exercise, codifying the practices as opposed to preventing them outright.

"The Florida House of Representatives has gutted Senator Garcia's legislation," DeSantis said in a video Wednesday. "They would actually codify the practice of geoengineering and weather modification. People got a lot of kooky ideas that they can get in and put things in the atmosphere to block the sun and save us from climate change. We're not playing that game in Florida."

DeSantis added, "I support what Senator Garcia is doing, and I hope that people will tell the House of Representatives in Florida to not gut this bill."

Republican state Rep. Kevin Steele's House Bill 477 does not ban weather modification outright. Instead it requires weather meddlers to first procure a license to do so.

Anyone found to have conducted a weather modification operation without a license or with a revoked license would face a maximum fine of $10,000 — rather than the Senate's proposed fine of $100,000. Violations would qualify as second-degree misdemeanors as opposed to felonies.

