WH press briefing gets heated after Karine Jean-Pierre refuses to confirm Parkinson's expert visits

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had a tough press conference on Monday after reporters grilled her on whether a Parkinson's disease expert visited the White House multiple times as concerns over President Joe Biden's mental health have reached new heights.

Jean-Pierre confirmed Biden had seen a neurologist three times since being president as part of his yearly physical, but she would not publicly confirm whether Dr. Kevin Cannard, a Parkinson’s disease expert with Walter Reed Medical Center, met with Dr. Kevin O’Connor and two others at the White House residence clinic, as first reported by the New York Post.

When Jean-Pierre continued to dodge reporters' questions about Cannard's visit, as seen on White House visitor logs, because of "security" reasons, CBS News' Ed O'Keefe got into a tense back-and-forth with her, frustrated that the White House has not been forthcoming about Biden's health.

'What security reasons? This odd red herring is making the storyline worse.'

"That much you should be able to answer at this point," O’Keefe said.

"No, no, no, no, wait a minute. Ed, please. A little respect here, please. So every year, the president sees a neurologist," Jean-Pierre replied.

When O'Keefe pointed out she was not answering the question, Jean-Pierre said she "cannot share names." "We cannot share names of specialists broadly, from a dermatologist to a neurologist," she said. "Ed, I hear you. I cannot, from here, confirm any of that because we have to keep their privacy. I think they would appreciate that too."

"It's public information, and you've allowed this to fester longer, Karine, unless the White House answers the question," O'Keefe interjected, pointing out she has given out incorrect information that she has had to correct days later.

After Jean-Pierre finished sparring with O'Keefe, other reporters tried to get the White House to confirm the visitor logs, but Jean-Pierre refused to budge, repeatedly citing "security" concerns about restating public information.

"Karine Jean Pierre is refusing to answer why a Parkinson's expert repeatedly met with President Biden's doctor, citing 'security reasons.' What security reasons? This odd red herring is making the storyline worse," former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on X.

WH press briefing gets heated after Karine Jean-Pierre refuses to confirm Parkinson's expert visits www.youtube.com

