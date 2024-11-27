'What a farce': Gov. DeSantis slams California's ongoing vote counting weeks after election

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis criticized California on Wednesday for its ongoing ballot counting weeks after the November 5 election.



DeSantis wrote in a post on X, "We are on the eve of Thanksgiving and California still hasn't finished counting votes. Post-election day ballot 'dumps' continue to net Democrat votes over two GOP incumbents."

'No one believes this isn't completely shady.'

He raised concerns that the ongoing ballot counting could reduce the Republican House majority to "a razor thin" margin of 220-215.

“What a farce,” DeSantis declared.

The Republican National Committee reported that it has already filed lawsuits against several states, including California, for counting mail-in ballots after Election Day.

RNC Chairman Michael Whatley called it "absurd." He noted that California allows ballots received a week after Election Day to be counted, adding that it has taken the state "almost a month to count them."

"Every vote in every state matters, and the RNC will work with our state parties and candidates to ensure Election Integrity across the country. It is clear that we need real election reforms to Protect the Vote in California," Whatley declared in a post on X.

He stated that the RNC and the California Republican Party "have been on the ground with attorneys and observers across the state throughout the process of voting, curing, and counting."

Fox News Digital reported that the RNC partnered with the National Republican Congressional Committee and Elon Musk's America PAC to launch a ballot-curing operation in California.

Gates McGavick, senior adviser to Whatley, told the news outlet, "The RNC, NRCC, and CAGOP's election integrity operation was on the ground in California before Election Day, on Election Day, and has continued working ever since November 5th. Our attorneys and trained volunteers are in place to ensure transparency throughout the election process."

The vast majority of voters in California opt to mail in their ballots, which has reportedly slowed down the tabulating process. During the 2022 election, nearly 90% of the votes cast were via mail-in ballots.

Due to California's prolonged ballot counting, several local races still have not been called, including House bids for the 13th and 45th Congressional Districts.

Former Acting Director of U.S. National Intelligence Richard Grenell commented on the sluggish vote counting.

Grenell wrote on X, "No one believes this isn't completely shady that California is still counting votes."

Rep. Mike Collins (R-Georgia) called on California to lose an electoral vote for every day it spends after Election Day counting the ballots.

Even Musk also commented on the state's slow progress, stating, "India counted 640 million votes in 1 day. California is still counting votes."

The California Secretary of State’s office stated earlier this month, “Counting every vote takes time, but at the CA Secretary of State’s office, we’re committed to ensuring every eligible vote is counted. Final results will be certified on December 13th. Thank you for your patience as we work to protect your voice in our democracy!”