Liberals furious at White House Correspondents' Association for dropping comedian from dinner after anti-Trump comments

A left-wing comedian has been fired from hosting the White House Correspondents' Dinner after she made extreme comments against the Trump administration on a podcast.

Amber Ruffin was fired from the gig on Saturday after the president of the White House Correspondents' Association said that the organization was "re-visioning" its annual dinner to make it less divisive. The statement did not mention her comments.

'It makes them feel like human beings, but they shouldn't get to feel that way because they're not.'

Ruffin was asked how she was planning to ridicule both side of the aisle at the dinner when she proclaimed that she would be unable to do so because Republicans are so terrible.

"They're kind of a bunch of murderers," she said while a guest on the "Daily Beast Podcast."

Ruffin went on to say that the WHCA had asked her to give equal time to both sides.

"There's no way I'm going to be frickin' doin' that, dude, under no circumstance!" she said.

She went on to say that mocking both sides would make the Trump administration feel like human beings.

"They want the false equivalency that the media does," she continued. "It feels great. It makes them feel like human beings, but they shouldn't get to feel that way because they're not."

WHCA President Eugene Daniels said in a letter that the board unanimously decided not to have a comedic performance for the dinner, planned for April 26.

“At this consequential moment for journalism," he added, "I want to ensure the focus is not on the politics of division but entirely on awarding our colleagues for their outstanding work and providing scholarship and mentorship to the next generation of journalists.”

Many on the left were outraged at the decision and accused Daniels of acting in opposition of free speech.

"If you’re a journalist or lawmaker still planning to attend the White House Correspondents Dinner after WHCA cancelled Amber Ruffin to placate a petty tyrant, you need to dig deep and ask yourself why you’re going because it sure as hell isn’t to celebrate the First Amendment," responded transgender activist Charlotte Clymer.

"These people are f**king cowards," replied writer Michael Harriot.

"Let’s see if I got this right. This year the White House Correspondence Association will give special honor to 'journalistic excellence and a robust and independent media'. So they cancelled Amber Ruffin’s performance cuz the WH doesn’t like her," said left-wing actress Ellen Barkin.

"Amber Ruffin is awesome and Eugene Daniels is a feckless coward and a sellout," said reporter Rodrigo Azurmendi. "Your decorum and empty values won't save you from Trump either. The WHCA is a joke."

Ruffin has been a writer for Seth Myers on NBC and previously hosted her own show on Peacock.

The Daily Beast said it reached out to both Ruffin and the WHCA for comment on the issue.

