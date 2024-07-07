White House staffers provide Biden with large photos on how to walk to the podium: Report

White House staffers provide President Joe Biden with large print and photos to show him the exact path to walk to and from a podium during public events, according to a new report.

According to a report published by Axios on Sunday, staffers prepare President Biden for events by giving him verbal and visual instructions on how to walk to the podium.



The report – which contained images of the visual aids – shows a large print with the White House logo on top and then a photo of the path to the podium from backstage. In large print, it reads: "Walk to podium." Another print had a photo with large text that read: "View from podium" and "View from audience."

An unnamed staffer who worked at an event in the past 18 months told the outlet, "I staffed a simple fundraiser at a private residence, but they treated it like it was a NATO summit with his movements."

The White House staffer noted, "It surprised me that a seasoned political pro like the president would need detailed verbal and visual instructions on how to enter and exit a room."

Sources told Axios that "other prominent principals in the Biden administration use similar methods for plotting his movements."

Despite much of the legacy media denying that Biden has suffered any cognitive decline in the past months and years, much of the media has changed its tune since the disastrous first presidential debate performance by the 81-year-old president.

However, it isn't just the mainstream media that has turned on Biden. Fellow Democrats have called for Biden to step down as the party's presidential nominee.

NPR reported that several senior House Democrats told House Democratic leaders that Biden should end his presidential campaign for re-election during a virtual meeting on Sunday.

Democrats calling for Biden to drop out of the race during the meeting include Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Adam Smith of Washington state, the top Democrat on House Armed Services panel, Rep. Mark Takano of California, the top Democrat on the Veterans Affairs panel, and Rep. Joe Morelle of New York, the ranking member of the House Administration panel.

According to MSNBC, there are seven other Democratic Congress members demanding that Biden pull out of the ticket.

At least five major Democratic donors have stated it would be best for the party if Biden steps down, including Netflix's co-founder and executive chairman Reed Hastings.

President Biden reiterated that he would not abandon his presidential campaign in a shaky ABC News interview on Friday. Biden told host George Stephanopoulos that he would only drop out of the race if the Lord Almighty came down to instruct him to do so.

"Look. I mean, if the Lord Almighty came down and said, 'Joe, get outta the race,' I'd get outta the race. The Lord Almighty's not comin' down. I mean, these hypotheticals, George, if, I mean, it's all," Biden said.

On Sunday, Biden was campaigning in the swing state of Pennsylvania and suffered some questionable moments that did not appear to help his cause.



Video shows the president rambling when talking to the crowd at a campaign event.

While talking to voters in Pennsylvania, President Biden said Philadelphia helped him win his senatorial race decades ago in Delaware.

“Even when I was running for Senate, each time I ran, quite frankly, not a joke, Philadelphia, in particular, got me across the line,” Biden said at the campaign event in Philly.

He doubled down by saying, “No, I’m not joking. No, I mean it, seriously, organizationally, and in terms of fundraising — the whole deal.”

Biden was a U.S. senator for Delaware between 1973 to 2009.

