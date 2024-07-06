Jill Biden 'lashing out' at Democrats calling for President Biden to drop out of race after disastrous debate: Report

Jill Biden is "lashing out" at any and all Democrats who have called on President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential election, according to a new report.

Numerous Democrats have called on President Biden to drop out of the election due to his disastrous performance during the first presidential debate against former President Donald Trump.

According to ABC News correspondent Martha Raddatz, Jill Biden is "lashing out" at Democrats demanding Biden step down from his presidential run.

George Stephanopoulos – ABC News host and former Democratic adviser – said President Biden is relying on a "very tight circle."

Raddatz said, “Administration officials I have spoken to said that very tight inner circle is telling them he can win, that he needs to keep going. This, of course, includes his wife, Jill, who they said is lashing out at those who want him to get out of the race.”

Raddatz added, “No one can stop the clock. And this is about age. That’s exactly what that’s about. And this will dominate this campaign. Aging is not like a broken bone — it doesn’t get better. So, there is an opportunity every time he goes out — every time Joe Biden goes out — that he will show his age. I mean, he said he is not more frail. You asked him, you told him, ‘You say, ‘Watch me.' Everyone is watching. And believe me, they are going to be watching even more closely as we go forward.”

On Friday, the 81-year-old president attempted to do some damage control in an interview with ABC News.

Biden admitted he performed poorly at the debate, but maintained that it was a "bad episode," but not an indication of a serious cognitive condition.

When asked about undergoing a full neurological and cognitive evaluation, Biden responded, "I get a full neurological test every day with me. And I've had a full physical. I had, you know, I mean, I, I've been at Walter Reed for my physicals. I mean – uhm yes, the answer."

Biden's excuse for his devastating debate performance was that he was sick and "exhausted."

Biden told host George Stephanopoulos that he would only drop out of the race if the Lord Almighty came down to instruct him to do so.

"Look. I mean, if the Lord Almighty came down and said, 'Joe, get outta the race,' I'd get outta the race. The Lord Almighty's not comin' down. I mean, these hypotheticals, George, if, I mean, it's all," Biden said.



Stephanopoulos asked Biden, "Can you serve effectively for the next four years?"

Biden curiously responded, "George. I'm the guy that put NATO together, the future. No one thought I could expand it. I'm the guy that shut Putin down. No one thought could happen. I'm the guy that put together a South Pacific initiative with AUKUS. I'm the guy that got 50 nations out – not only in Europe, outside of Europe as well to help Ukraine."

When asked about his 36% approval rating, Biden replied, "Well, I don't believe that's my approval rating. That's not what our polls show."

A New York Times/Siena College poll released on Monday found that President Biden had a 36% approval rating among likely voters.

Stephanopoulos asked how Biden would feel if he stayed in the race and Trump is elected in November, and he retorted, "I feel as long as I gave it my all, and I did the goodest job that I know I can do – that's what this is about."

Earlier this week, Jill Biden defended her husband's terrible debate performance.

"[We] will not let those 90 minutes define the four years [Joe's] been president. We will continue to fight," the first lady told Vogue.

