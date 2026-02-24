'White supremacy dog-whistling': Democrat goes on unhinged rant — about milk

Oregon Rep. Maxine Dexter (D), a woke physician who downplayed the risks associated with COVID vaccines and has since championed so-called "gender-affirming care," recently raised eyebrows by characterizing an innocent Make America Healthy Again initiative as racist.

After repeatedly calling for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to be "dismantled" during a town hall on Saturday, Dexter launched into an unhinged attack on the Department of Health and Human Services and Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"RFK Jr. is one of the biggest threats to our community and to the health of this country," said Dexter.

"When you don't follow the science, and you just follow your vibes or your whatever it is that he's doing, it is absolutely the truth that you lose trust," continued the congresswoman. "I have every reason to believe that we'll be able to get that man at least delegitimized, hopefully fired."

'Drinking whole white milk has played a big role in racist and far-right thinking.'

Dexter characterized the government as a "fascist regime," advised doctors not to "do what they are telling us to do," and suggested that patients should "ask for the science-based regimens, not whatever RFK Jr. is getting kickbacks on or whatever whole milk, white supremacy dog-whistling that's happening."

The Republican National Committee's RNC Research account noted in response to Dexter's assertion, "Democrats' unhinged hatred for President Trump has broken their brains."

The Make America Healthy Again Commission released the Make Our Children Healthy Again Strategy in September, identifying hundreds of initiatives that could help reverse "the failed policies that fueled America's childhood chronic disease epidemic."

RELATED: 'Hold Big Pharma accountable': Vaxx giants are sure to be nervous about Rand Paul's new bill

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The strategy noted that the HHS and other agencies would "remove restrictions on whole milk sales in schools, allowing districts to offer full-fat dairy options alongside reduced-fat alternatives."

The National School Lunch Program of the Department of Agriculture long required participating schools to provide milk that was consistent with the latest Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which meant the milk offerings either had to be fat-free or low-fat.

Trump, helping the MAHA strategy along, ratified the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act last month, thereby modifying the NSLP requirements such that whole and reduced-fat milk would be added to the offerings at schools across the country.

The USDA and Kennedy have since shared a number of videos and pictures promoting whole milk, touting it as a "protein, strength, and a class choice that never goes out of style."

While whole milk and the government's campaign promoting it appear to be innocuous, Dexter presumed the worst — but she's apparently not alone.

For instance, Arthur Caplan, a professor of bioethics at New York University Grossman School of Medicine, recently suggested that the consumption of the universally appreciated liquid food "is political. Drinking whole white milk has played a big role in racist and far-right thinking."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!