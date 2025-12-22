'Whites ... need not apply': Trump DOJ sues Minneapolis Public Schools for alleged racial discrimination

Scrutiny over Minnesota's leadership, including failed Democratic vice presidential candidate and current Gov. Tim Walz, has been mounting after massive Somali fraud schemes have been exposed in recent weeks. To add to those investigations, the Department of Justice is suing Minneapolis Public Schools for alleged racial discrimination.

The lawsuit, filed on December 9 and spearheaded by Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon in the Civil Rights Division of the DOJ, accuses Minneapolis Public Schools of discrimination on the basis of race and sex.

'A committed focus on reducing inequitable practices and behaviors in our learning places and spaces as well as supporting educators, specifically educators of color, in navigating and disrupting our District as a predominantly white institution.'

According to the lawsuit, the active collective bargaining agreement apparently provides for discriminatory treatment in favor of "underrepresented" teachers, resulting in allegedly discriminatory hirings, firings, and benefits, despite claims to the contrary by the defendants in the case.

Regarding Black Men Teach, the third-party organization included in the CBA, the DOJ says that the discriminatory practices are made "even more manifest" since "women, whites, Asians, and others need not apply."

Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The collective bargaining agreement had other highly questionable sections as well. Notably, it promoted the creation of an Anti-Bias Anti-Racist Educator Development and Advisory Council, which explicitly states that it has "a committed focus on reducing inequitable practices and behaviors in our learning places and spaces as well as supporting educators, specifically educators of color, in navigating and disrupting our District as a predominantly white institution."

"Employers may not provide more favorable terms and conditions of employment based on an employee’s race and sex," Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon said in a press release. "The Department of Justice will vigorously pursue employers who deny their employees equal opportunities and benefits by classifying and limiting them based on their race, color, national origin, or sex."

"Discrimination is unacceptable in all forms, especially when it comes to hiring decisions,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said. "Our public education system in Minnesota and across the country must be a bastion of merit and equal opportunity — not DEI."

