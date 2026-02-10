Whites not included? Texas Democrat urged certain racial groups to unite against 'same oppressor'

A video of Democratic Texas state Rep. Gene Wu has resurfaced on the internet this week in what one large social media account called a "mask off" moment for the lawmaker.

In a December 31, 2024, episode of "Define American with Jose Antonio Vargas," Wu, an immigrant who was born in China, openly urged minority racial groups to unite against their "same oppressor."

'Because we are the majority in this country now.'

In the video, entitled "In This Texas District, 1/3 of Residents Are Undocumented," Wu was asked about different racial groups' relationship to each other and particularly the relationship between Asians and Latinos.

"It's not just Latinos. It's not just Asians. It's not just African-Americans. It's everybody. Right? We, our country and the forces that be, the powers that be, have spent tremendous time, effort, and money to make sure that those groups are never united, that they always see each other as enemies, as competitors, without ever realizing that they share one thing in common: that their oppressors all are the same," Wu responded.

"The oppression comes from one place," he quickly added.

Without explicitly saying who these "oppressors" are, Wu made it easy to read between the lines: "I always tell people the day the Latino, African-American, Asian, and other communities realize that they share the same oppressor is the day we start winning. Because we are the majority in this country now. We have the ability to take over this country and to do what is needed for everyone and to make things fair."

"Shame on him," Elon Musk said in response to the clip of Wu, who was first elected to Texas House District 137 near Houston in 2012.

The Daily Wire's Matt Walsh pointed out the rhetorical double standard between Republicans and Democrats, referencing a more recent controversy in which President Trump shared a meme some decried as racist: "So I’m supposed to be outrage[d] about an Obama monkey meme while Democrat elected officials are labeling the entire white race 'oppressors' and openly plotting to conquer and subjugate us? Trump can post all the memes he wants. I really don’t care at all."

The resurfaced video has since garnered nearly 14 million views on X.

