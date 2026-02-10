Exclusive: GOP lawmaker wants Congress to take — and pass — a basic civics exam

Republican Rep. Wesley Hunt of Texas is looking to hold lawmakers to a higher standard, Blaze News learned.

Hunt introduced a bill Monday that would create a new constitutional amendment requiring members of Congress to pass a basic civics test before taking their oath of office, according to bill text obtained exclusively by Blaze News. Hunt, who is running for Senate, noted his Congressional Civics Act would simply insist elected officials pass the same civics test foreigners are required to take in order to become naturalized citizens.

'When history is forgotten, it is destined to repeat itself.'

"As leaders, we swear an oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic — an oath I take seriously," Hunt told Blaze News.

"We must ensure that those entrusted with the highest level of American leadership fully understand that oath."

Although naturalized citizens have a near perfect pass rate, just one in three Americans are able to pass the same test, according to a national survey conducted by the Institute for Citizens & Scholars. Notably, applicants need to get only 12 out of the 20 multiple choice questions correct, totaling just 60%.

"This bill would require American representation to demonstrate their knowledge of the Constitution and American history," Hunt told Blaze News.

"That understanding is essential to protecting the foundation of American values," Hunt added. "When history is forgotten, it is destined to repeat itself."

If the amendment is ratified, the exam would consist of 25 questions drawn from a pool of 100 questions that cover constitutional literacy and American history. The passing standards would be set by Congress for each 10-year census term.

Until the amendment is ratified, the legislation requires that members pass the civics exam before being assigned to a committee, starting in the 120th Congress. The bill would also provide for the public release of test results for all members who manage to successfully complete the exam.

