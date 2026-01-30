Woke sheriff walks back 'lies': Dyer admits ICE did not make arrests at school bus stops after all

A far-left sheriff in Michigan has walked back some of her comments regarding federal immigration arrests in her jurisdiction.

On Wednesday, Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer took to her Facebook page — which the Detroit News described as her "personal" page, though the account name is Sheriff Alyshia M. Dyer and shares the address, phone number, and website for the sheriff's office — to claim that four people had been arrested near school bus stops in Ypsilanti earlier this week just as schools were let out for the day.

'ICE does NOT target schools for enforcement actions or bus stop locations.'

"On Tuesday (1/27/26), we received multiple reports from community members that ICE detained a mother in front of her child in the Ypsilanti area, along with other residents," Dyer wrote. She also attached a parent letter from Ypsilanti Public Schools Superintendent Alena Zachery-Ross, claiming that "several parents in our community were taken into custody while off school grounds."

Dyer added that "parents connected to local schools" may have been "targeted at a bus stop in Ypsilanti during student drop-off times." She noted that the arrests "did not occur on any school grounds."

Dyer then blamed Immigration and Customs Enforcement because she could not "confirm details" about those reports: "Unfortunately, it is often difficult to confirm details, as ICE frequently provides no advance notice, does not contact Metro Dispatch, and leaves families, schools, and communities to process the impact on their own in the aftermath."

By Thursday, ICE had slammed Dyer's allegations as "lies." "ICE does NOT target schools for enforcement actions or bus stop locations. To be clear, NO children were present during these arrests," the agency said in a statement to the Detroit News.

"Lies like these are just another reason why our officers are grappling with a 1,300% increase in assaults, a 3,200% increase in vehicle attacks and a staggering 8,000% uptick in death threats," the statement added.

Dyer updated her claims on Thursday to note that she had spoken with "immigration enforcement leadership," who reassured her that they had not and will not "do any enforcement on school grounds, or school bus stops." She then passively blamed the officials for some kind of miscommunication.

"They have agreed to better communicate in the future when they leave Washtenaw County," she wrote.

In the statement, ICE clarified that agents "were conducting targeted operations seeking to apprehend illegal aliens with final orders of removal from the United States."

The agents tailed two vehicles leaving a targeted residence and then arrested four individuals during at traffic stop: Delmy Yamileth Molina Vasquez, Gissel Alejandra Pavon Nunes, and Elder Alberto Veliz-Mencia of Honduras and Carolina Hernandez-Aviles of Mexico.

ICE database records confirmed that, as of Friday morning, the three women are detained in an ICE facility in Michigan, but Blaze News could not find any record for Veliz-Mencia. Whether any of the four individuals have criminal records unrelated to immigration is unclear.

Crystal Campbell, director of operations at the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, told Blaze News in a statement: "The ICE arrests on Tuesday in Ypsilanti caused local panic and school communities to be extremely alarmed. As [Sheriff Dyer] shared in her post, this is why the agenda around how immigration enforcement is being handled has been so concerning."

Campbell reiterated in her statement that the arrests caused "significant stress." "We don’t work with or assist in immigration enforcement, and any time they do come to the county, it causes tremendous stress and anxiety for the whole community," the statement concluded.

Zachery-Ross' office did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

Dyer, who identifies as "pansexual," was elected in 2024 on a radical agenda. According to her campaign website, she pledged to prevent the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office from "collaborating with ICE" and to provide the "undocumented" with driver's license documentation.

The same month Dyer was sworn into office, the Ypsilanti City Council voted to discontinue saying the Pledge of Allegiance before meetings.

Editor's note: This article has been edited after publication to include a statement from Crystal Campbell of the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

