Woman curses out, punches 8-year-old in face because kid was 'looking' at her on bus; child's mother fights attacker: Cops

A woman cursed out and punched an 8-year-old in the face because the kid was "looking" at her on a bus, after which the child's mother fought the attacker, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police said the physical attack took place Feb. 15 after the suspect boarded a bus at Lake Mead Boulevard and H Street and sat near the child, KLAS-TV reported.

Police released a video Thursday of the woman as she entered and left the municipal bus. Police on Friday afternoon told Blaze News the suspect has not been apprehended:

Police told KLAS the suspect began using profanity toward the child who was looking at her and then punched the child in the face. The station said the child's mother got into a physical fight with the suspect.

KLAS said the unidentified suspect got off the bus at Lake Mead and Lamb Boulevards and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, tan boots with white fur, and large hoop earrings.

The station said police are asking those who know the woman or have information about the incident to contact detectives at 702-828-4173 or send an email to j13525r@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, police told KLAS responders can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

How are people reacting?

More than a few commenters offered their thoughts on the city police department's Facebook page in regard to the incident:

"She wouldn't have made it off the bus had it been me and mine," one commenter wrote.

"Someone knows that dirtbag POS," another user noted. "Hope that kid is OK. Lock em’ up!"

"How horrific!! That poor child I'm sure is traumatized and will need counseling," another commenter said. "But I'm surprised that others didn't help the mother and hold this person down until the police came!! SMH."

"She would have needed a stretcher if that was my child," another user predicted. "Matter of fact, she would not have been walking off that bus."

This story has been updated.

