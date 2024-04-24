West Virginia mom arrested after 14-year-old daughter dies in 'emaciated to a skeletal state,' police say

A West Virginia woman was arrested for neglect after her 14-year-old daughter died in an "emaciated to a skeletal state," according to police.

44-year-old Julie Anne Stone Miller was charged with child neglect resulting in death after her daughter was found dead on the floor of a bathroom at her home in Charleston, according to a criminal complaint.

A close family member confirmed to WOWK-TV that the teenager was named Kyneddi Miller.

Another family member said that the girl had suffered from an eating disorder and had not been eating for months, according to the complaint. That person also said the girl had been unable to function for a week because of her physical condition.

Prosecutors pointed to the child's “clear and distinct physical problems” as evidence to prove her mother's neglect. The complaint said that the teen had only stepped outside of the home twice in the four years prior to her death.

Police said the daughter and mother shared the home with grandparents.

Julie Miller's cousin Jessica Stone told WCHS-TV that the family had called Child Protective Services and other law enforcement officials for years to check on the situation.

On Tuesday, Republican Gov. Jim Justice of West Virginia admitted that Child Protective Services didn't have any knowledge about the case.

“The CPS folks, from what I understand, had no idea about this child – no idea whatsoever,” said Justice in a virtual media briefing in answer to a question from WSAZ-TV.

“What do we do to ensure this doesn’t happen again?" he asked rhetorically. "We’ve got to pour more money into this, we’ve got to have more workers and we’ve got to have more resources.”

A statement from the West Virginia Department of Human Services cautioned the public against rushing to judgement.

"In light of our community’s most recent devastating loss of life, it is crucial to understand that CPS cannot prevent every instance of abuse or neglect," the statement read in part.

Neighbors of Julie Miller told WOWK that they had not seen the girl since 2019 but that she had been healthy when they saw her at that time. They also said they had seen state officials make several wellness checks at the home.

Police said that the girl's condition was so "shocking" that it emotionally disturbed the emergency personnel who responded.

Stone described the girl as vibrant and lively.

"She was a beautiful girl, so smart and so funny," Stone said. "Of course, we will beat ourselves until the day that I die for not kicking that door down and demanding to see her," said Stone.

Julie Miller is being held at Southwestern Regional Jail on bail of $250,000. If convicted, she faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

Here's more about the incident:

