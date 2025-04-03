'You know why': Schumer clowned for suing to block Trump order that prevents noncitizens from voting in US elections

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on March 25 meant to protect the integrity of American elections.

Trump's order is aimed at shoring up voter citizenship verification; prioritizing the prosecution of noncitizen voting and related crimes; conditioning federal election-related funds on states' compliance with integrity measures set forth by federal law; and ensuring that agencies such as the Department of Homeland Security provide states with access to federal databases so that they can verify the eligibility of individuals registering to vote.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) and other Democrats were apparently unable to stomach the prospect of more secure and trustworthy elections.

The Democratic National Committee, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the Democratic Governors Association, and the leftist party’s congressional leaders filed a lawsuit against Trump and his administration in a D.C.-based U.S. District court on Monday.

Democrats suggested in their complaint that by requiring voters to prove they are American citizens and by preventing states from counting mail-in ballots submitted after Election Day, Trump was threatening to "disenfranchise lawful voters." The lawsuit downplayed the threat of foreign nationals voting in American elections, suggesting that "non-citizen voting is exceedingly rare."

'You are literally suing to allow illegals to be left on the voter [rolls].'

"Because the Order does not 'stem either from an act of Congress or from the Constitution itself,' it is an unlawful exercise of authority that must be declared invalid," said the complaint, adding that provisions of the order violate the Constitution, the Administrative Procedure Act, the National Voter Registration Act, and other laws.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) said in response to the lawsuit, "Why are top Democrats suing to allow non-citizens to vote in American elections. You know why."

Elon Musk replied, "Fraud."

Musk's comment clearly got under the skin of Schumer, one of the plaintiffs named in the suit, who tweeted, "Republicans are denying elections. That's the fraud. That's what our lawsuit is about. Trump's election-denying executive order."

'Democrats oppose any attempt to enforce citizen-only voting.'

Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt (R) seized upon Schumer's quote, tweeting, "Democrats want illegal immigrants to vote. That's the fraud. That's what your lawsuit is about."

"After the 2030 census, Democrats will never win the presidency again. ... Unless they continue to flood swing states with illegals. That's what this is about," noted the Republican Party of New York.

Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett (R) told Schumer, "You are literally suing to allow illegals to be left on the voter [rolls]."

Lee also hit Schumer over his bizarre message, writing, "So you're suing to make sure noncitizens can vote — because 'Republicans are denying elections'?"

In a subsequent message, the Utah Republican wrote, "Last year, 143 House Democrats voted to allow non-citizen voting in our nation's capital. Democrat leaders have explicitly argued for non-citizen voting rights in the past. Democrats oppose any attempt to enforce citizen-only voting. Americans know what they're up to."

The Democrats' lawsuit requests that the court block the Trump administration from taking any action to implement Trump's order and to declare that elements of it violate both the constitutional separation of powers and various federal laws.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!