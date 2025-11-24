Young GOP outsider takes aim at Trump-endorsed candidate in campaign launch to replace Gov. DeSantis in Florida

Florida Republican Rep. Byron Donalds' bid to succeed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) just received another challenge from a fellow Republican.

On Monday morning, James Fishback, founder and CEO of investment firm Azoria, officially launched his bid for the governor's seat in 2026.

'Congressman Byron Donalds can't be our next governor because he won't fight for Florida like Ron DeSantis has.'

In a campaign launch video posted on X, Fishback, 30, says he will "stop the H-1B scam, tell Blackstone they can't buy our homes, cancel AI Data Centers, and abolish property taxes."

"Nowadays, not all Republicans are the same. If a Republican politician supports the H-1B scam that fires our workers, he can't be our next governor," he said in the video.

Fishback emphasized his outsider status in the campaign video: "I'm not a politician. I'm an investor and a businessman."

Fishback promised to visit all 67 counties in Florida in the coming months because "Florida's next governor has to be someone you can see, talk to, and even debate with."

"Florida is our home; America is our birthright; and we will never let them steal it from us," Fishback's website reads.

Fishback's X profile emphasizes making Florida affordable for families.

Fishback is also the founder of the Incubate Debate, an organization that encourages middle and high school students to debate and equips teachers with a no-cost "Teacher Toolkit."

Donalds, who currently represents Florida's 19th district in the U.S. House and has received Trump's endorsement in the Florida gubernatorial race, has consistently led Democrat David Jolly, a former Republican, in early polling.

Fishback joins a very crowded gubernatorial race, with over 30 candidates having already filed.

Blaze News reached out to Fishback's campaign but did not immediately receive a response.

