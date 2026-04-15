YouTuber 'Johnny Somali' learns his fate after trolling South Korea

An American livestreamer who angered the nation of South Korea for his disrespectful and disruptive actions in the country has finally learned his fate in court.

Ramsey Khalid Ismael, better known online as Johnny Somali, was sentenced to six months in prison by a Seoul court on Wednesday.

'The defendant repeatedly committed crimes against unspecified members of the public to generate profit via YouTube.'

Johnny Somali sparked widespread outrage after livestreaming a series of provocative stunts, including kissing and dancing on a statue honoring victims of World War II sexual slavery.

The Independent reported that Ismael later apologized for the video of him dancing on the Statue of Peace and subsequently removed the clip.

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SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg/Getty Images

"I want to apologize to the Korean people. I was not aware of the significance of the statue," he said at the time.

He was found guilty on eight charges on Wednesday, including obstruction of business and distributing fabricated sexually explicit content, CBS News reported.

"The defendant repeatedly committed crimes against unspecified members of the public to generate profit via YouTube and distributed the content in disregard of Korean law," the court said, according to the Independent.

The Associated Press reported that Ismael was barred from leaving the country while the proceedings were pending.

Ismael faced additional accusations of disturbing the peace during his livestreamed stunts.

He was accused of harassing people at an amusement park, playing loud music and upending noodles onto a table at a convenience store, and causing similar scenes on a bus.

The court said he demonstrated a "severe" disrespect for South Korean law, and prosecutors sought a three-year sentence for his crimes.

However, the judges handed down the lighter sentence due to the "absence of severe harm to victims."

Ismael was found guilty on all eight charges and handcuffed in court after the verdict came down.

Many commentators like Atozy and even Tim Pool, who have covered the ongoing story as it unfolded, appeared glad to see Johnny Somali finally get the "sweet, juicy justice" he deserved. Tim Pool called him a "smug, nuisance lunatic" in his reaction video.

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