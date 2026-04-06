Trump reveals which world leader called Biden 'mentally retarded'

The whole world was eagerly watching President Donald Trump brief reporters about key updates on the war in Iran Monday when he revealed which head of state called former President Joe Biden "mentally retarded."

During the high-stakes briefing, the president reaffirmed his Iran ultimatum and ripped into American allies for refraining from assisting the United States in the war. Trump criticized allies like Australia, Japan, and South Korea before going on a brief tangent about which world leader criticized Biden's mental acuity.

'I don't care about critics.'

"We have 45,000 soldiers in South Korea to protect us from Kim Jong Un, who I get along with very well, as you know," Trump said. "Do you notice, he's said very nice things about me."

"He used to call Joe Biden a mentally retarded person, OK? So don't tell me about your stuff," Trump said to a reporter who suggested critics are calling for him to be psychologically evaluated. "Joe Biden, he said, 'He's a mentally retarded person.' He was so nasty to Joe Biden. It was terrible."

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Earlier in the briefing, a reporter pressed Trump about his Truth Social post on Easter Sunday calling the Iranians "crazy bastards" and signing off with, "Praise be to Allah."

"What is your response to critics who say that it is your mental health that should perhaps be examined as this war continues?" the reporter asked.

"I don't care about critics," Trump interrupted.

"I haven't heard that," Trump added. "But if that's the case, you're going to have to have more people like me."

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