Zelenskyy urges 'quick passage of US aid to Ukraine,' says much of the money 'stays in the U.S.'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is pressing for the U.S. to green-light additional assistance to Ukraine.

For more than two years, Ukraine has been fighting against a Russian onslaught. In a Thursday post on X, Zelenskyy noted that he had spoken to U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson and briefed him "on the battlefield situation." Zelenskyy said in the post that speedy approval of more American aid is critical.

"In this situation, quick passage of US aid to Ukraine by Congress is vital. We recognize that there are differing views in the House of Representatives on how to proceed, but the key is to keep the issue of aid to Ukraine as a unifying factor," the post declares. "We also discussed the importance of cutting off Russia's sources of funding for its war as soon as possible and using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit. We also rely on the leadership of Congress in this regard."

The U.S., which is saddled with massive national debt, has already provided Ukraine with billions worth of assistance.

CBS News reported that Zelenskyy has said, "Let's be honest, the money which is allocated by the Congress, by the administration, in the majority of cases, 80% of this money — well, at least more than 75% — stays in the U.S. This ammunition is coming to us, but the production is taking place there, and the money stays in the U.S., and the taxes are staying in the U.S."

Like many U.S. lawmakers, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) wants to approve more Ukraine aid.

"We cannot let Pro-Putin MAGA extremists dictate America's foreign policy. It's time to pass the bipartisan national security bill and stand with Ukraine until victory is won," Jeffries declared in a post on X, which also included a line of American and Ukrainian flag emojis.

Last month, the Senate passed a measure that includes, among other things, more assistance for Ukraine, but the House has not voted on it.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!