A sophomore from Missouri State University allegedly confessed his crimes to a chatbot just minutes after committing them.

The student, Ryan Schaefer, is accused by the Springfield Police Department of mass vandalizing 17 different vehicles in a university parking lot in the early hours of August 28.

'Yeah go f**k urslef. thats why i f**ked up all those useless f**kers cars.'

According to a police report obtained by the Smoking Gun, the damage included shattered windshields, ripped-off windshield wipers, dented hoods, and torn-away side mirrors.

The bounty of alleged evidence includes Schaefer's shoe prints, cellphone data, security footage, and even witness statements, but the more compelling part of the story is Schaefer's alleged conversations with ChatGPT after the alleged crimes occurred.

Schaefer reportedly consented to his phone being searched, which resulted in police saying that just 10 minutes after the incident, Schaefer asked the ChatGPT app on his phone, "how f**ked am i bro."

The conversation with the AI is riddled with spelling mistakes and will be published as is.

ChatGPT gave the user tips about the potential outcome of getting caught for "vreaking the windzhaileds or random cars," to which Schaefer allegedly responded, "what if i smashed the s**t oitta multipls cars."



Schaefer then allegedly asked ChatGPT if the MSU freshman parking lot has cameras, while also allegedly saying, "i mean i was being chull ab it but i was smahisng the winshikefs of random fs cars."

The chat continued, "Well they dont know it was me, there was a pfff campus oarty at artifacts. and yhen they f**ked uppp da cars at artifacts and it was me bc they has two cops here but they eventually left."

Police then said at that point, "It appears that Schaefer begins to spiral."

Police wrote that ChatGPT began to worry and allegedly asked Schaefer to stop talking about harming people and property.

Now seemingly antagonistic toward the AI, the user wrote, "smd p***y," before citing troubling details about freshman year. In summary, the user said he was hazed by his brothers and that his girlfriend was "raped" the previous school year.

But the user continued, seemingly confident that police would not find the suspect:

"smd ikl text y tmr cu i wont get in no trouble bc if i get in groubke for doung s**t i will kill all u fi kers."

The user continued with threats toward the chatbot along with more statements about not getting caught.

"Yeah go f**k urslef. thats why i f**ked up all those useless f**kers cars, cuz they all dexerve to get raped and murdered, exactly like u."

The messages continued, "i dont give a f**k shut the f**k up until dumb n****r try and get me in trouble for the shi i didn't tn u wont ill do it f**king again."

Schaefer's alleged conversation showed that he was very confident that authorities would not recognize him, even if he was shown on camera.

Police described an interview with Schaefer in his residence during which he said, "I can see it, I guess, the resemblance," while looking at screenshots from security footage.

Police seized his shoe and his iPhone as evidence, which Schaefer later agreed to have searched.

A witness told police that the suspect in police photos "was possibly Ryan Schaefer" and matched the description of the suspect who was on camera. Another witness told police that Schaefer had told them in recent weeks that he had smashed a windshield while he walked home. Schaefer denied any involvement in the incident and also denied making any admission.



The Smoking Gun reported that Schaefer was jailed on $7,500 bond. Upon his release, he will allegedly be barred from any premises "where the primary item for sale is alcoholic beverages" and will be required to submit to random testing for drugs and alcohol. Additionally, he will reportedly be fitted with a GSP monitoring device.

