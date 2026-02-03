Jeffrey Epstein was BANNED from Xbox Live — for harassing other gamers

Whatever the scope of Bill Gates' relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, Microsoft seemingly had at least a few reasons to ban the shadowy financier and sex abuser from its gaming platform.

Although Epstein was first convicted of sexual abuse crimes in 2008, it appears he had several more years of gaming left in him.

'"Severe, repeated, and/or excessive" mistreatment of his peers.'

While most were likely gearing up for the Christmas season at the time, Epstein may have been hitting Microsoft's online gaming platform Xbox Live hard around the holidays. It was Thursday, December 19, 2013, when Epstein got an email from the service that informed him he was getting permanently banned. The document has been made available by the Department of Justice.

The email to Epstein was labeled a "Notice of permanent enforcement action" for "Harassment, threats, and/or abuse" from xlcm@microsoft.com, which has been noted online as Xbox's official policy and enforcement team.

The ban came as a result of "severe, repeated, and/or excessive" mistreatment of his peers, the email said. It also provided a list of Epstein's possible conduct that could have initiated the ban:

Threats of death, harm, property damage, or any other act of violence or vandalism

Verbal abuse or profanity directed at other players

Griefing

Extortion or manipulation

Libel, defamation, or slander

Display or transmission of personally identifiable information, such as name, address, phone number, or IP address

Stalking

But that wasn't all.

That same day, Epstein received another email to his connected account, jeevacation@gmail.com; the sender has been redacted.

This email informed him that he had been permanently suspended from Xbox Live due to the New York Attorney General's partnership with Microsoft, which prohibits the service from having "New York registered sex offenders" on its platform.

This was done to "minimize the risk to others, particularly children," the email stated.

While Epstein was already a registered sex offender years prior, it seems that he did not join the Xbox platform until 2012.

This is evidenced by a 2012 "Welcome to Xbox LIVE" email he received, which was also made available by the DOJ.

Other video game-related emails include Epstein asking his assistant Lesley Groff if he has "an Xbox 360 Kinect?" in 2014, and there is another email from 2016 that talks about setting up an Xbox One that was purchased as a gift.

