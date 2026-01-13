Zuckerberg names ex-White House deputy Meta's new president  — and Trump LOVES it

A former member of the Donald Trump administration is set to take over Meta as president and vice chairman.

The appointment means an official from the president's first administration will now be in charge of the massive social media platforms Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

'She is a fantastic, and very talented, person, who served the Trump Administration with strength and distinction!'

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta announced on Monday that it has called on 52-year-old Dina Powell McCormick to take the lead at the company. Powell McCormick served as Trump's deputy national security adviser for strategy from March 2017 to January 2018.

Powell McCormick was married to Richard Powell, a public relations and communications executive, but is now married to Sen. Dave McCormick (R-Penn.). Powell McCormick's maiden name is Habib; she was born in Egypt and speaks Arabic.

RELATED: Microsoft CEO: AI 'slop' is good for you — or at least for your 'human potential'

Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Powell McCormick was once referred to as Trump's "Ms. Fix It," and according to The Hill, informally advised Ivanka Trump during the transition period for Trump's first term. She had previously worked as a senior White House adviser in the George W. Bush administration, was director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office from 2003 to 2005, and served as assistant secretary of state for educational and cultural affairs in mid-2007.

Powell McCormick worked for Goldman Sachs for 16 years as a partner in senior leadership roles, according to Variety, after which she became vice chair, president, and head of global client services at BDT & MSD Partners, a merchant bank.

In addition, Powell McCormick is a fellow at Harvard, where she served as a teacher at the John F. Kennedy School of Government.

RELATED: Meta accused of deleting scam ads to dodge government regulation

Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

President Trump praised the executive's appointment in a post to Truth Social, calling Powell McCormick a "great choice" by Zuckerberg.

"She is a fantastic, and very talented, person, who served the Trump Administration with strength and distinction!" Trump wrote.

At the same time, Zuckerberg said the new president brings experience in finance, economic development, and government.

"She'll be involved in all of Meta's work, with a particular focus on partnering with governments and sovereigns to build, deploy, invest in, and finance Meta's AI and infrastructure," Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.

The Facebook founder also said that he and Powell McCormick will "deliver personal superintelligence" that will benefit billions of people.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

