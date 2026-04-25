Robot slot machine chasing Vegas gamblers down has people worried 'The Twilight Zone' is coming true

A viral video of a Las Vegas slot machine has viewers concerned that yet another old piece of media has predicted the future.

Typically, "The Simpsons" is the most-cited show known for its eerily accurate depictions of future events, but in this case, a 1960 episode of "The Twilight Zone" is popping up on social media feeds.

'This machine mocks me, it teases, it beckons.'

The video in question stems from the Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas, where a creepy, mobile gaming machine was seen moving about the showcase floor, seemingly begging passersby to give it a whirl.

"Slot machines can now follow you across the casino floor," the caption read.

In addition to several commenters expressing concern about an incoming robot apocalypse, others quickly pointed out how closely this mimics the January 29, 1960, episode of "The Twilight Zone" called "The Fever."

The episode follows a married couple who wins a vacation to Las Vegas, with the husband warning his wife that gambling is a "miserable, terrible waste of a time."

But when a drunk man gives him a dollar, the man gives in, pulls the arm on a slot machine, wins, and gets addicted. The money and slots start calling his name, literally.

"Franklin," they say, compelling him to leave his wife in the night. After 24 hours of losing money, Franklin is brought back to his hotel room after tipping over a machine that ate his last dollar. Still hearing his name, he opens the hotel room door to find the now-mobile slot machine in the hallway. The machine soon enters the hotel room and begins encroaching on Franklin, causing him to fall out of a window to his death.

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- YouTube

Although the slot machine's assault was shown to be a hallucination, it is later seen ejecting a dollar coin toward Franklin's corpse in the streets of Las Vegas. The voiceover accepts Franklin's prior explanation that it was an evil, sentient being.

As for the new machine, it is actually several years old. In fact, Jacob Orth, who posted the viral video now seen 16 million times on X, posted the exact same video in 2025 with the exact same caption. However, that video only garnered around 100,000 views.

A different Vegas-centric account actually pointed out the machines during the 2023 Global Gaming Expo held at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"It’s all fun and games until the slot machine chases you down," the account wrote.

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The machine, created by Apex, was criticized by a Vegas-focused account with about 220,000 followers, stating, "Slot makers have run out of ideas and the casino industry is doomed."

The model does not appear to have made its way into any casinos, but closely resembles Apex's typical product line.

The idea of the mobile slot machine perhaps reflects the 66-year-old TV program after all, given that Franklin said the "inhuman" machine teased him at every turn.

"This machine mocks me, it teases, it beckons."

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