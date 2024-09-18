Blackwater founder TORCHES Secret Service for second Trump shooting: 'The definition of insanity'

Last Sunday, we saw another attempt on Donald Trump’s life — this time at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, where the former president was enjoying a last-minute game of golf.

As the Secret Service was scouting the area a few holes ahead of Trump, one eagle-eyed agent noticed the barrel of a rifle sticking out of the bushes. The agent fired, and the suspected gunman, a man named Ryan Wesley Routh, fled in his SUV but was detained shortly after. He remains in custody.

Retired U.S. Navy SEAL and founder of Blackwater Erik Prince joins Jill Savage and the “Blaze News Tonight” panel to shed light on what he deems another catastrophic failure on the part of the Secret Service.

“It happened again because nothing has changed,” says Prince.

Not only has “[nobody] been fired from the Secret Service,” but the left’s “rhetoric” has also remained the same.

“The apocryphal claims that Donald Trump is Hitler and that he must be eliminated; he must be stopped at all costs; that he's a threat to democracy — that opens the intellectual can of worms for every left-wing screwball to say, ‘I'm going to be the savior of the left, and I'm gonna kill Donald Trump,”’ says Prince, adding that “that’s exactly what [Routh] was doing.”

“He went from being the savior of Afghan refugees to the hero of Ukraine … and he took on this last crusade” because “he was supercharged by the left’s vile rhetoric,” he explains.

Further, “the Secret Service has done nothing different since Butler, Pennsylvania,” which Prince says is a prime example of “the definition of insanity” — “to do the same thing again and again and expect a different result.”

This is why he argues that Florida law enforcement should head the investigation instead of the feds.

“The state of Florida must take the lead in this investigation; don't turn him over to the feds; keep his electronics. Sure, the feds can interview him, but let state law enforcement be present, because I don't have any confidence in the FBI Miami office to do this investigation,” Prince told Jill.

“The special agent in charge there, before he was nominated to that post, had to scrub, had to delete his social media history because he was so vilely anti-Trump, and this is the same FBI office that did the bogus raid on Mar-a-Lago on this documents case, so if you think he's going to do an honest job at digging into leftist conspiracy to kill President Trump, no way,” he continues. “The state of Florida must step up and do their part.”

“Do you really believe that [Routh] was there in that place at that time by accident, or was he tipped off? Was he tipped off by the Secret Service, by HSI local law enforcement? Or is there a mole inside of the Trump White House or the Trump administration?” asks investigative journalist and Blaze Media correspondent Steve Baker.

To hear Prince’s response, watch the clip above.

