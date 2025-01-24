Heavier police presence at ABORTION marches than on January 6? Guerrilla reporter tells all

As the Trump administration begins making serious moves, the chance of violent leftist-run protests is going up.

Richie McGinniss — a guerrilla reporter and author of “Riot Diet,” who’s been on the ground at riots from the Jacob Blake riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to the left's favorite January 6 Capitol riot — knows exactly how to prepare for the chaos.

“After Kenosha, Glenn Beck bought me this bulletproof backpack, which is now my safety blanket,” McGinnis tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight,” recounting his experience at the January 6 protest. “I had my bulletproof vest and my ballistic helmet and my gas mask, and I arrived on the western front just before 2 p.m.”

“My credentials got swiped because I was so well-prepared, they assumed I had to be some scurrilous agitator,” he continues, noting that upon his arrival, he had some serious questions.

“How come there’s only 140 Capitol police officers defending this line with 10,000 people behind me?” he asks. “It just made no sense why D.C., a place where the cops are prepared, unlike Kenosha, where the cops actually know how to deal with these protests.”

“I’ve seen abortion marches with more police presence and a better perimeter around the Capitol than what I saw on January 6,” he continues, explaining that now that Trump’s in office, he should make getting to the bottom of what really happened that day a serious priority.

“I want to see an investigation into who was making the decisions for what security should be there. Obviously, the head of the Capitol police retired immediately afterward, resigned immediately afterwards, and there’s still a lot of open-ended questions as far as who made the decisions for that perimeter to be set up,” he adds.

