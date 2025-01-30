Kevin Dietsch | Getty Images
Charlie Kirk calls out Republican senators for trying to force a SECRET VOTE to block Tulsi Gabbard
January 29, 2025
Tomorrow, former Democratic congresswoman and combat veteran Tulsi Gabbard, whom President Trump has nominated for director of national intelligence, will sit in the Senate hot seat for her highly anticipated confirmation hearing.
However, some Senate Republicans have been accused of trying to block Gabbard’s confirmation in secret.
Jill Savage of “Blaze News Tonight” reads a recent tweet from Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk exposing the possible scandal.
Blaze Media senior politics editor Christopher Bedford says that while he “wouldn’t put it beyond the Senate” to try such a thing, it’s unlikely that the move would be successful.
“I've not heard that firsthand from anyone who's involved,” he says. Certainly “they'd like to be able to operate entirely in secret, but I don't see that as being possible for them to pull off.”
At the same time, he knows that there’s no shortage of “neoconservatives and hawks” who are highly suspicious of her.
Blaze News editor in chief Matthew Peterson adds, “They're terrified of unpredictability,” and now that Trump, via his reform-minded nominees, is “going to come in and smash the framework that they've used … they're going to fight it.”
To hear more of the conversation, check out the episode below.
