As confirmation hearings loom, Kash Patel faces Dems, but Gabbard and Kennedy must overcome the GOP

Three of Trump’s most controversial nominees have yet to sit in the Senate hot seat: Kash Patel, Tulsi Gabbard, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Confirmation hearings for all three are set to take place this week.

While Democrats are focused on attacking Kash Patel, whom Blaze Media senior politics editor Christopher Bedford calls the most “Trumpy” of the three, Republicans, specifically the “neo-conservatives,” are working against Gabbard and Kennedy.

Mike Pence, for example, has waged a smear campaign against RFK Jr. for “pro-life” reasons. Despite his personal views, Kennedy has made it clear that he will “execute the president's vision on abortion.”

Bedford, however, says Pence’s “stand up for babies” act is just a guise to hide his true intentions.

“Mike Pence [is] trying to sink a Donald Trump nominee who's outside of the mainstream in some of his views,” he tells Jill Savage of “Blaze News Tonight.”

As for Gabbard, she must overcome the “neoconservatives and the hawks who are suspicious” of her due to her “independent thinking about what the Blob's up to,” adds Bedford.

“Those are the two nominees this week who I think are in more trouble. They're going to have a harder path, and that's not because of the Democrats, even though, of course, Democrats aren't going to vote for them, but it's because of the Republicans who might flake off.”

Kash Patel, on the other hand, faces less scrutiny from the GOP but a great deal from Democrats who fear his vision of major FBI reform.

Democrats oppose him because “he's going to be effective” and because there’s potentially a lot they want “to hide,” says Blaze News editor in chief Matthew Peterson.

“That’s totally true,” says Bedford.

“The Trump administration is working on uncovering a lot more of the sins of the deep state once they're actually in there and inside, and I know that Kash Patel's people have been working closely with former FBI agents who saw this up front and personal in their years of service, who witnessed the politicization, who saw every single case the FBI was working on, whether it was child sex trafficking, whether it was foreign spies, whether it was organized crime, put on the back burner so the FBI could … [put] hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people in prison over January 6,” he explains.

“So the Democrats are going to try and use J6 against him. They’re going to try and ask him questions like, ‘Do you support attacks on law enforcement?’ in an effort to “[tie] him to pardons and commutations for those people who were convicted of attacks on law enforcement,” says Bedford, noting that Patel in his response will need to carefully “toe that line in a way that makes Republicans still feel comfortable.”

To hear more of his predictions for Senate confirmation hearings, watch the episode above.

