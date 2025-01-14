‘I was a tomboy’: Detransitioner addresses the REAL causes of gender dysphoria

Chloe Cole is a young woman who fell deep enough into radical gender ideology in her teens to begin the process of transitioning to the opposite sex. Thankfully, before too much damage was done, she realized the error she’d made.

Now, she advocates for others who have gone through what she has as well as those who are yet to make the same life-changing decision in the hopes that they don’t go down the same path.

“This is going to have to go beyond just an overall ban for the use of puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones or cross-sex surgeries in the use of children. We need to address those of us who have already been hurt by these procedures,” Cole tells Tom McGrath of “Blaze News Tonight.”

“I want to force insurance coverage for those of us who have been hurt and need treatment for the complications or for reversal of these treatments by the doctors who perform these in the first place, because in a lot of states they’re completely covering transition treatments,” she continues, “but they’re just completely ignoring those of us who have health issues from these procedures.”

“I want to get more of your personal take because we’ve seen a lot of countries with socialized medicine outlaw transgender surgery because there’s no profit for it, and we know that there is one here in the United States, but I want to know what really incentivizes a parent to go ahead and pick these surgeries for the kids?” McGrath asks.

“Most parents who are dealing with this with their children don’t actually want to have these procedures for their children in the first place, and they will push back because they know that their child is not actually transgender,” Cole answers.

“But they’re being told by these doctors, they’re being manipulated into thinking and believing that their kid is going to die without this. It’s a common tactic for these doctors and for these counselors to talk about the high suicide statistics within the transgender community,” she continues.

Cole notes that these doctors “falsely attribute it to either a lack of mentalization or a lack of social acceptance.”

Now that Cole is able to look back on her own struggle with gender dysphoria, she’s been able to understand where it began and how that made her a prime target for the LGBTQ agenda in the medical system.

“In the past, we used to follow a model for these children that was like more of a wait-and-see approach, where we would not affirm the identity, and we just wouldn’t interfere at all, and just allow the child to grow up, and most kids naturally would desist by the time they entered adulthood and finished puberty,” she explains.

“We’re not allowing these children the opportunity to just grow up anymore, like a tomboy, let’s say. Like, let’s say a girl who likes to wear her brother’s clothes and play sports,” she continues. “I was definitely a tomboy, and in some sense, I never really grew out of it.”

“But that doesn’t make me a young man. What makes me a woman is the way that God determined my biology at conception, and no surgery, no drug is ever going to change this,” she adds.

