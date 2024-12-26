Posobiec BLASTS establishment; charts new path forward

The MAGA movement may have won the battle in the 2024 election, but the war is far from over. Thankfully, it’s being led by innovators like Elon Musk, from whom Jack Posobiec, senior editor of Human Events, believes we could all take a lesson.

“At the end of the day, Elon Musk didn’t build his companies by just sitting there and posting memes. I mean, that’s the fun part,” tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.”

“Elon is a practical guy, he’s a pragmatic guy, but he’s also the kind of guy who does not accept excuses. He never has, and that’s actually calling you to excellence,” he continues. “And so, this Washington, D.C., narrative of ‘Oh, you know, we’ll get him next time’ and ‘We had to do it this way, but that’ll put us in a better position for this’ — no.”

“In the military, we used to have this phrase: ‘What is the maximum effective range of an excuse,' and the maximum effective range of an excuse is zero,” he adds.

“We’ve been saying this for years,” Peterson agrees. “Trying to tell people, ‘Look, it’s not going to be the same. The people don’t care.’ And now finally that’s catching up with everyone because you have a group in power who is going to hold people accountable and not suffer fools.”

But there has been a problem within the Republican Party that needs to be rectified under the incoming administration.

“In the Republican Party, and certainly within the country,” Posobiec says, “nobody was taking it seriously. Because the party boys and girls, and I’m sorry I have to, you know, break a few hearts with this one, the party actually cares about money more than it cares about votes.”

