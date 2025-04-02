How THIS Florida sheriff is taking on illegal immigrants

The Brevard County, Florida, Sheriff’s Department is taking illegal immigration into its own hands and working with federal law enforcement agencies to arrest illegal immigrants within its jurisdiction.

“This operation is actually under Operation Stonegarden. It’s been in place for a couple of years, and the reason why that is important is because this is just part of the ongoing efforts from the state and local level to help the Trump administration,” Blaze Media national correspondent Julio Rosas tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson on “Blaze News Tonight.”

Rosas has been embedded with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Department during its Border Patrol operation, and he’s pleased with the action Florida’s taking.

“Governor DeSantis has made it clear that he thinks in order for the Trump administration to really fulfill its campaign promises of mass deportations, states have to utilize every resource that they can put towards actually helping federal law enforcement, because the federal agencies, as vast as they are, they do have limitations,” Rosas explains.

And that’s the point of Operation Stonegarden, which is from the federal government and allows local law enforcement to engage in these kinds of joint task force missions.

“How it works,” Rosas says, “the sheriff’s deputies would be the ones to make a traffic stop, and it could be for any sort of violation.”

“In many of the cases, what actually ended up screwing these guys over that got arrested was not having a license plate properly affixed to a trailer that was bringing along something for landscaping,” he explains.

“Then once it is determined, yes, they’re not here legally for a number of reasons, or they might have a criminal history already that the federal government is aware of, they then get taken into custody, put in a van, and then at the end of the day they brought that van over to Orlando to the processing site over there so that they can kind of complete that process to get them out of the country,” he adds.

Want more from 'Blaze News Tonight'?

To enjoy more provocative opinions, expert analysis, and breaking stories you won’t see anywhere else, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.