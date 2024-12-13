REVEALED: FBI had CONFIDENTIAL SOURCES at the Capitol on Jan. 6

A bombshell report from the Office of Inspector General has revealed that 26 confidential human sources for the FBI were on the Capitol grounds on January 6, with at least 13 of these sources “storming the Capitol” that day.

“Why didn’t any of this come out in the J6 committee hearing that we saw?” Jill Savage of “Blaze News Tonight” asks Blaze News senior politics editor Christopher Bedford.

“Why would it? So much of the J6 committee hearings have previously just been Democrat witch hunts,” Bedford answers. “I guess this has been something that Republicans have been trying to turn around, and they’ve been doing some good work on that in the last couple of months.”

And with Donald Trump heading into the White House in early 2025, their hard work is about to seriously pay off.

“The incoming Trump administration is very serious about unearthing exactly what happened, what’s been going on here,” Bedford explains.

“This riot, completely packed to the gills with different FBI informants, including those attacking the Capitol, got turned into a Democratic witch hunt that they used to go through Republican finances, to interrogate Republican staffers, to shut down Republican bank accounts, to dig through congressmen’s emails and private communications, to try and depose and put a president in prison,” he continues.

However, mainstream media outlets like CNN are now acting as if it’s not a big deal that it wasn’t FBI agents embedded in the protests but rather FBI informants.

“CNN is really awful on this,” Bedford says. “Just been taking the bait over and over again. You know, these folks, I think that most of them, if you went back to when they were in high school or college, and they wanted to be a reporter, they would say that they wanted to challenge people in the intelligence community, they wanted to challenged people in power, they wanted to shine a light on shadowy areas that powerful people don’t want actually exposed.”

“It’s been wild to see, especially in opposition to Donald Trump, how that urge has just become they want to be pied pipers and propagandists for the regime instead,” he adds.

