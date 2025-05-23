‘Part of me died in that cell’: January 6 QAnon Shaman thrown in solitary for helping police?

Some of the most famous images from the January 6 Capitol protest are of Jake Chansley — better known as the QAnon Shaman — who donned a horn-studded fur headdress, patriotic face paint, and no shirt to the Capitol building.

While Chansley recalls attempting to help Capitol police officers, he’s been painted by the media and the left as a caricature of the violent right.

“I volunteered to help the police when they were overwhelmed,” Chansley tells BlazeTV hosts Matthew Peterson and Jill Savage on “Blaze News I The Mandate.” “I was like, ‘Hey, there’s people in the Senate, if you want my help I can help you clear the building, stop vandalism, violence, and theft.’”

“And they said, ‘Yeah, come on, let’s go.’ So I said, ‘OK.’ And that’s why we went from locked door to locked door trying to get into the Senate,” he explains. “But that went totally against their narrative, didn’t it? They needed my image to create the illusion that the chaos that happened outside the building also happened inside.”

“Because it didn’t,” he adds.

Peterson has seen the footage and believes it supports Chansley’s memory of the events.

“What’s wild about this is the footage is very clear,” Peterson says. “One point, you’re surrounded by nine police officers, and you’re walking around with them. I mean, did at any point any of them stop you?”

“No, why would they? The cops said, ‘This guy's with us,’” Chansely explains.

However, the truth didn’t matter when it came to the justice system.

“I served 27 months behind bars, 10 and a half was in solitary confinement,” he tells Savage and Peterson. “The days seemed like weeks, the weeks seemed like months, months seemed like years. A part of me died in that cell, but that’s OK, because that guy was weak and too trusting of the government, of the media.”

“Now that I am on the other side, now that I have seen the distortions in the narrative,” he continues, “and I have gotten a chance to see how distorted people’s opinions are online, how distorted they are on television, it’s a whole new world for me.”

“I was blind, but now I see,” he adds.

