BOMBSHELL: The CIA was at the Capitol on January 6 — doing what?

Judicial Watch has filed a federal lawsuit seeking to force the CIA to disclose any involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot — and President Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch isn’t giving up.

After coming across documents that showed that the CIA had teams present at the Capitol and responding to the alleged pipe bombs found near the RNC and DNC, as well as other agents on standby, Fitton believes there’s a lot more to the story than the public is being told.

“This was astonishing news to us,” Fitton tells BlazeTV hosts Jill Savage of “Blaze News Tonight” and James Poulos of “Zero Hour."

“We didn’t know the CIA had operators deployed on January 6 at the U.S. Capitol, and I’m sure it’s a surprise to Americans that the CIA was conducting law enforcement activities here in America,” he continues.

When Judicial Watch followed up with the comprehensive FOIA request for records explaining what the CIA was doing at the Capitol on January 6, Fitton tells Savage and Poulos they “got the proverbial hand to the face.”

“We’ve sued in federal court for the records,” he says. “Law enforcement personnel working for the CIA on the ground on January 6, certainly that ought to be disclosable or disclosed to the American people.”

Savage then notes the “six different areas involved” in the lawsuit. “Shots fired inside the Capitol, a person shot inside the Capitol, requests for CIA support or assistance to the Capitol, bomb technicians, and accelerating or explosive canine devices in any after-action reports about January 6 events in Washington, D.C.”

“So why are all those different areas mentioned here?” Savage asks Fitton.

“Those are the areas that we think the CIA was likely to be involved in, and given the prior documents we have, certainly with the explosive devices that were found, that was really specific to the CIA,” he explains.

