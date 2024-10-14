Is this Biden’s secret plan to covertly sabotage Kamala?

Despite endorsing Kamala Harris on his way out, Joe Biden has seemed to be at odds with his vice president.

“Biden hasn’t been very happy about Kamala Harris taking his job,” Blaze Media senior editor for politics Christopher Bedford tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.”

“That’s been kind of clear. The whispers in Washington, D.C., for weeks and months now have been that he figures he’s the person to have done the job, and it’s actually looking like ‘Well, he may not be vindicated on that point; he’ll certainly be vindicated in his suspicions that Kamala Harris is able to defeat Donald Trump,” he continues.

Not only does Bedford believe Biden doesn’t care much for Kamala, he thinks Biden may actively have been sabotaging her.

“He gave her some impossible jobs to tackle, like the border, and he boxed her out of conversations that she thought she would be a part of,” Bedford explains, noting that it’s only gotten worse over time.

“He’s really begun to seem like he’s actively undermining her,” he says, recalling Biden’s impromptu press conference while Kamala was speaking to union workers — with whom she’s been struggling.

“Now, the issue was important. It was the hurricane response. But he doesn’t do a lot of press conferences, and why did it need to be right then?” he asks.

Biden also called it “my administration,” not “our administration."

“Here’s the funny thing: Every time he goes out and does this, Kamala Harris holds him tighter. Every time he goes out and undermines her publicly, she’ll go on the air and say how tight they are. It’s like an apology tour playing out in real time,” Bedford adds.

