Kamala’s poll numbers plunge in Georgia but what about North Carolina?

According to a recent Quinnipiac University Poll, Kamala Harris’ numbers are plunging to Biden levels in the critical swing state of Georgia.

Blaze Media Washington correspondent Christopher Bedford joins “Blaze News Tonight’s” Jill Savage to shed light on the situation.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

“How significant is this latest data?” asks Jill.



“What stands out to me most about this data is how it puts Kamala Harris basically exactly where Joe Biden was when Democrats had their complete panic,” says Bedford, adding that the media’s ploy to paint JD Vance as “weird,” Kamala as “cool,” and Walz as “America’s dad” has “since come crashing down.”

And Georgia’s poll numbers are proof.

Blaze Media’s editor in chief Matthew Peterson also wonders about the other critical swing state of North Carolina, where Hurricane Helene has ravaged the coastline and left untold numbers of Americans homeless.

“Do you think Trump has a chance there?” he asks.

“You have illegal immigrants getting $750 a day in New York to be able to stay in hotel rooms, but there's potentially offered a $750 total stipend to help people get baby formula, to help people get groceries, to help people get water,” says Bedford, referring to the displaced Helene victims FEMA has all but neglected.

“That's the sort of thing that's really going to impact the federal government,” he adds. The storm, overall, according to Bedford, is just “more bad news for the Democrats.”

“Is it fair to say that the joy of Kamala Harris is gone?” Peterson asks.

“The vibes are starting to struggle,” says Bedford.

To hear more of the conversation, watch the clip above.

Want more from 'Blaze News Tonight'?

To enjoy more provocative opinions, expert analysis, and breaking stories you won’t see anywhere else, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.