‘They’re in a bubble’: How Jaguar TANKED an already-failing brand

Not only did British auto manufacturer Jaguar release a bizarre ad campaign featuring androgynous models — but the ads featured no cars.

“I have no idea what Jaguar is trying to sell us in that ad and who thought this was a good idea,” Jill Savage of “Blaze News Tonight” tells Matthew Peterson and WILL agency founder Isaac Simpson.

Simpson notes that in order to understand the ad, we also have to understand that Jaguar is a “failing brand” and that the brand has “been really struggling for a very long time.”

“So they’ve decided to switch everything over to EV, and they’re going to be 100% electric vehicles, and then not only that, they’re going to charge twice what they’re already charging for their cars,” Simpson explains.

This is where an ad like the one just released comes in as well as its rejection of its iconic logo that features a jaguar to one that just says “Jaguar” in futuristic handwriting.

“Clearly, they asked their marketing team to create a radical new approach to their branding,” Simpson says.

“I don’t think this was an ‘any publicity is good publicity situation,’” he continues. “I think that they’re in a bubble, and I think that the people that create the ads for this particular brand are just living in a bubble as we’ve seen so many times, time and time again with Bud Light and so many other brands.”

According to Simpson, the brand director, who was in charge of this campaign, is “the kind of guy who goes on stage, and he’s wearing a sheer, see-through shirt.”

“You could imagine the type of guy this is,” he says, adding, “They’ve just chased away all the people who would say, ‘Don’t do this.’”

