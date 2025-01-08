Zuckerberg ADMITS government censorship, changes tune on free speech

Elon Musk is no longer alone in his quest to ensure our First Amendment rights are respected on social media platforms — as Mark Zuckerberg has just thrown his hat in the freedom ring.

Zuckerberg, Meta’s CEO, has announced that the company will be adopting X standards and restoring free speech protections across Facebook, Instagram, and Meta platforms. Meta is also doing away with its third-party fact-checking program and will instead mimic X’s community notes system as well as remove criminal and fake content.

“I hear the words that Zuck has said, he says he wants free speech, but I don’t know if it’s really going to sink in that this is actually happening,” Jill Savage of “Blaze News Tonight” tells co-host Matthew Peterson and BlazeTV media critic Rob Eno.

“Are we just supposed to forget the past? We know how this has gone for years on Facebook,” she adds.

“We absolutely know how this has gone for years on Facebook. I mean, they’ve spent a hundred million since 2016 funding fact-check companies that then get used to fact-check things that are true,” Eno explains.

In one of its statements, Meta’s Global Policy Chief Joel Kaplan explained that the company believed it was being safe and ensuring that inaccurate information wasn’t being spread, before admitting that’s not how it played out.

“Experts have biases and perspectives, and we shut down legitimate political speech including from people like us,” Eno says. “I mean, think of all the things that Facebook, because of the fact-checkers, said were wrong. Hydroxychloroquine was a horse dewormer, it wasn’t a Nobel Prize-winning drug that treats viral infections, that masks work, that mRNA shots stop transmission.”

“All of these things,” he continues, “when our people said it, people at the Blaze, people at the Daily Caller, people at Breitbart, people across the spectrum said it — they were shut down.”

