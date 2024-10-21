Massive migrant caravan gathers in Mexico; immigrants plan to cross border before Trump can stop them

One-third of the population of Tapachula, Mexico, is now made up of migrants who plan to cross the border.

Todd Bensman, a senior fellow at the Center for Immigration Studies, explains that these 150,000 immigrants are trapped behind a militarized cordon of Mexican military operation, in order “to keep them from creating a political spectacle at our border.”

“This goes back to a deal that was done in December of 2023, in order to reduce the total numbers that were being seen crossing and driving the polls down. So 150,000 is an astronomical number that are hemmed up here in this enclave, this migrant kind of Gaza Strip, if you will,” he tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.”

The migrants in Tapachula “are in absolute torment,” as all the resources available to them have been used up.

“The people are sleeping on the streets, there’s no room in shelters, there’s no room in the hotels, and they just keep pile-driving in because they fear that Donald Trump is going to win,” Bensman says.

“There’s a real sense of urgency among the immigrants here, and they’ve started to form caravans to kind of force their way out of Tapachula, to escape Tapachula,” he continues. “There’s about another thousand or 2,000 forming up right now in downtown Tapachula to get ready to push on to another city down here, providing that the Mexican military will let them pass.”

These immigrants aren’t just from Mexico; they’re from all over the world.

“All of them just sort of keep coming with this hope that soon the Mexicans will relent and let them through. And that’s the big question: Will the Mexicans relent on the deal that they made with Biden at the time he was running for office?” Bensman asks.

Peterson is shocked.

“We’re old enough to remember, all of us here, when kids in cages were a terrible thing. Now, it’s hundreds of thousands of kids can go missing and it’s fine here. You have cities in cages,” he says.

“Not a single person is talking about this in legacy media. It’s insane,” he adds.

