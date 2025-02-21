Rep. Brandon Gill reveals the SHOCKING amount of your tax money funding NPR and PBS

A few weeks ago, Trump-appointed Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr opened an investigation into NPR and PBS.

It’s about time. For decades, Republicans have proposed defunding the networks but to no avail.

Now that an investigation has been opened, liberals, of course, are furious. After all, these media outlets push their radical leftist agenda.

And they do it to the tune of $500 million, Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas) tells Blaze News senior politics editor and Washington correspondent Christopher Bedford.

“The American people are sick of funding left-wing institutions and media outlets that promote values that are repugnant to them. They're sick of $500 million plus going to NPR and PBS so that they can promote either transgenderism or so that they can bash Republicans and systematically run cover for Democrats,” says Gill.

He explains that these outlets love to pretend like they’re mostly funded by the private sector, but the second you threaten to take their government funding away, suddenly cries of “we're going to have to close down!” ensue.

“The reality is taxpayers fund about a third of NPR and PBS' budget,” says Gill.

When it comes to actually defunding these outlets, he says that Congress “can approach it from the appropriations process” via “a broader bill that stops funding directly to these entities or stops funding from left-wing media more broadly.”

The keys to success, however, are “getting every Republican on board” and “making a big issue out of this.”

After the DOGE has unveiled to the nation that “the left's institutional ecosystem, their political infrastructure, only exists because it's taxpayer funded,” support for defunding NRP and PBS should be strong, especially considering that two years ago, these outlets were telling us “that men can get pregnant and that our borders were secure.”

“Would they have been able to even make that case, these absurd claims, if they weren't on the taxpayer dole?” asks Gill. “I don't think that they would; I think it would have been much harder for them to do that.”

“We have got to take our country back, and we've got to rationalize where American taxpayer dollars are going.”

