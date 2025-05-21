RFK Jr. roasts virtue-signaling Democrats on MAHA

In the months since being appointed health and human services secretary, RFK Jr. has wasted no time tackling the modern-day disease epidemic — especially when it comes to children.

“38% of our youth now are diabetic or pre-diabetic. That was zero when I was a kid. If anybody thinks that we did gold-standard medicine in this country, from these institutions, look at our children. They’re the sickest children in the world,” RFK said in a recent congressional hearing.

“Congressman DeLauro,” he continued, “you say that you’ve worked for 20 years on getting food dye out. Give me credit. I got it out in 100 days. I’ll give you credit, all right, so let’s work together and do something that we all believe in, which is have healthy kids in our country, for God’s sake.”

Blaze News editor in chief Matthew Peterson and BlazeTV host Hilary Kennedy couldn’t agree more with RFK Jr. 's point.

“You and I both have kids,” Kennedy tells Peterson. “How can lawmakers like Rosa DeLauro pretend to have been crusading for children’s health when America’s youth have become visibly less healthy? It’s undeniable.”

Peterson points out that one of the reasons lawmakers have left children behind is that they “don’t have money behind them.”

“All these other interests do not care about the health of children,” Peterson says. “So RFK is very refreshing to see him at work.”

And RFK’s work couldn’t come at a better time, as in places like Utah, there’s an unexpected addiction plaguing Americans.

“It’s not drugs; it’s not alcohol. It’s soft drinks,” Kennedy explains. “And it’s because a lot of people that live in Utah happen to be Mormon, and they don’t drink alcohol. So they drink a lot of soda, and they have these concoctions they call ‘dirty sodas.’”

“You could drink ten of them and still drive home; there’s not any repercussions, other than now, we’re noticing that there is a rise in diabetes and other health conditions in these areas where soda is being consumed in such large quantities,” she continues.

“It’s just another example of why we need the MAHA movement to educate people,” she adds.

Want more from 'Blaze News | The Mandate'?

To enjoy more provocative opinions, expert analysis, and breaking stories you won’t see anywhere else, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.