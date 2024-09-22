Ryan Routh planned to assassinate Donald Trump outside his Florida golf club — and thankfully, he failed.

Blaze News investigative journalist Steve Baker has done some digging on the would-be assassin, and he isn’t thrilled with what he’s found.

“What we’ve uncovered is more questions that are not being answered,” Baker tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.” “Was he there by luck of the draw from three different courses that President Trump could have played that morning?”

“They could answer all of these questions right now. They could also answer the question about whether that GoPro that was hanging on the fence, mounted on the fence, was set up to broadcast to someone’s cellular device or Wi-Fi device in proximity to where he was,” Baker explains.

However, the actual attempt on Trump’s life isn’t the only factor we should be concerned about.

“This guy has an extensive rap sheet, and there’s some curious aspects to this,” Peterson comments.

Baker notes that “the most curious aspect of them all” is that Routh has had over a hundred charges, including one where he supposedly was in possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

“He held off the Greensboro North Carolina police department and the Guilford County Sheriff Department for three hours with a machine gun, and then that was suddenly pled down to a concealed weapons charge,” Baker says.

“Most curious, with all of these charges, 74 arrests, how much time did he spend incarcerated? None. Zero,” he adds.

