SHOCK CLAIM: Hunter Biden was running the White House! — Is it possible?

While Matthew Peterson, Blaze News editor in chief and co-host of “Blaze News Tonight,” wants to “let the past die,” he can’t ignore the rumors circulating about “everyone’s favorite prodigal son” — Hunter Biden.

According to former Democratic strategist and fundraiser Lindy Li, Hunter Biden "commandeered" the country after Joe Biden’s career-ending debate performance against Donald Trump last year.

Peterson admits that “Li’s credibility is questionable,” pointing to how she “accused Donald Trump of terrorizing the Capitol and colluding with Russia,” but her claims regarding Hunter are nonetheless eyebrow-raising.

To get some clarity, Peterson asks Blaze News senior editor for politics and Washington correspondent Christopher Bedford if he thinks this rumor has any standing.

Bedford recalls how White House “aides were always annoyed at the access that [Hunter] had” and how we’d “occasionally see the leaks that Joe Biden takes his advice ... way too seriously.”

He also remembers how immediately following Biden’s disastrous debate, NBC released an article detailing how “Hunter Biden keeps his father close after disastrous debate performance.” The article mentioned how Hunter was “sitting in on meetings” and was “now a part of this decision process.”

Several other news outlets published similar stories.

Even still, Bedford doesn’t think Hunter — “a felon, a crackhead, and an international schemer” — was actually running the country solo.

“But he definitely had way more impact than what the American people expected,” he tells Peterson.

“It's extremely rich — all these Democrats complaining that there's an unelected Elon Musk involved in government, but none of these federal workers are elected; Hunter Biden was not elected,” he adds.

To hear more of the conversation, watch the clip above.

Want more from 'Blaze News Tonight'?

To enjoy more provocative opinions, expert analysis, and breaking stories you won’t see anywhere else, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.