DC lawmakers on the naughty list after proposing INSANE spending bill

Speaker Mike Johnson attempted to cram a bill containing funds for censorship and COVID mandates through Congress before Christmas — but the plan was thwarted by multiple lawmakers and even Elon Musk, who successfully tanked the bill.

“Everyone on D.C. might be going on the naughty list because we’ve seen over 1,500 pages of the CR that the House put forth, and it’s filled with things like a congressional pay raise and an Obamacare exemption for elected officials,” Jill Savage of “Blaze News Tonight” comments.

“We’ve seen an incredible amount of blowback to this bill online, and it’s not just from lawmakers. Elon Musk is getting into this fight. So is the pressure now from the public square enough to make Mike Johnson go back to the drawing board for the CR?” Savage asks Blaze News senior politics editor Christopher Bedford.

“Oh, yeah, I think this is dead on arrival; and I have not seen this really happen in the 20 years I’ve been in D.C. or the years I’ve been covering this — that the uniparty gets this kind of blowback,” Bedford says.

“They didn’t even bother bringing conservatives to the table,” he continues. “They needed to hand out basically Christmas gifts to Hakeem [Jeffries] and Chuck Schumer and his friends, and the response has just been exploding since it’s finally dropped.”

Elon Musk, Donald Trump, and JD Vance have all taken turns coming out against the bill, which has had a massive impact.

“I don’t see a world where Mike Johnson tells Donald Trump, JD Vance, and Elon Musk to take a hike on this,” Bedford says.

Want more from 'Blaze News Tonight'?

To enjoy more provocative opinions, expert analysis, and breaking stories you won’t see anywhere else, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.