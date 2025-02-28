The deep-state SCAM: How YOUR tax dollars are funneled to radical left groups

Americans may be wondering how left-wing and Soros-backed organizations seemingly have a bottomless supply of money — and that’s because they do.

Left-wing groups like the Tides Foundation have been receiving taxpayer dollars from our very own government.

Glenn Beck, who’s exposed its money trail, explained on an episode of “Glenn TV” that “the entire purpose of Tides is to be a progressive, left-wing, dark-money machine.”

“It’s money laundering, legal, but money laundering nonetheless. You cannot trace money once it goes dark. You can see what’s coming out, but you don’t know who’s giving it. Leftist billionaires, organizations, they all donate to Tides, specifically so their money can go dark,” he added.

Glenn’s head researcher, Jason Buttrill, helped Glenn uncover this deep-state scam.

“I’ve been writing this new technology that will actually go into USA spending and give you an algorithm so you can just pop in whatever NGO you want to know about and see this entire money trail. I would have done a lot for something like that, for this technology, back in the day,” Buttrill tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson on “Blaze News Tonight.”

“It’s pretty nuts because it’ll show you they get federal dollars from this group, and then they get federal dollars from this group, and eventually it usually goes back to the state department or USAID, but what is wild, like that Tides Foundation, for that to pop up and have federal dollars, your tax dollars, are at Tides Foundation. It makes absolutely no sense,” he continues.

But that’s not all Glenn, Buttrill, and the rest of their team discovered.

“You take a look at USAID. USAID gets about, just annually from the balance sheet that I was looking at, around a little over $4.7 billion dollars a year,” Buttrill explains. “Then, it’ll go down to some organizations that we’re all kind of familiar with, like National Democratic Institute, NDI, or National Endowment for Democracy. Things like that.”

“But the crazier thing, was that, OK, we know these, but we know there’s another tier beyond that because how do we get to $4 billion to USAID, to all of a sudden finding out that we are funding circumcisions in Mozambique?” he asks.

“That was a real one. How does that even happen?” he asks, before answering, “They’ve built another tier of deep-state operatives in these NGOs, right below, that everything is just on automatic, and it doesn’t matter who is elected.”

