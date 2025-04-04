The deep state cabal that LIED about Hunter Biden's laptop

House Republicans have uncovered documents revealing that the FBI knew the Hunter Biden laptop story wasn’t “disinformation” but rather used Big Tech to snuff out the story.

“The FBI wasn’t just quiet about the Hunter Biden laptop story before the 2020 election, they actually told their own people not to talk about it,” Jill Savage of “Blaze News Tonight” reports, noting that a top FBI lawyer even issued a gag order on an agent who accidentally confirmed the story’s validity.

Blaze Media D.C. correspondent Christopher Bedford isn’t surprised in the slightest.

“We always knew this is what was going on,” Bedford says. “We knew that this was crooked, we knew it was corrupt, we knew that top levels of the U.S. government and alumni of the intelligence community were involved.”

“So what we’re seeing now is actually unbelievably refreshing, because I covered this the whole time, and now we have the receipts,” he continues. “We’ll be able to look back in 50 years and say the entire thing was bogus, the corruption of the Biden family can begin to be exposed. How high the protection for them went can begin to be really exposed.”

Bedford believes that the Hunter Biden laptop story has always been “way bigger than Hunter Biden” and the “presidential family corruption” itself.

“Not only were they willing to suppress this in time for an election, but then in the months afterwards, Amazon web services was willing to rip out the actual internet servers beneath American companies that had done nothing wrong, because they were going along with this disinformation,” Bedford explains.

“This whole thing exposed just how corrupt the federal government was, the intelligence services were, the people who protect them were,” he continues, adding, “Never forget what they did.”

