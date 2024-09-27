The most DISTURBING thing from NEW Trump assassination attempt Senate report

The more information we discover about the first assassination attempt against Donald Trump, the more upsetting the situation becomes.

“We have a new United States Senate Committee on Homeland Security releasing to us another 134 pages” of a report that reveals the gross security failure that occurred in Butler County, Pennsylvania, on July 13, Blaze Media correspondent and investigative journalist Steve Baker tells Jill Savage of “Blaze News Tonight.”

One of the most embarrassing revelations in the report is that the counter drone specialist — “the person that is going to take care of what really and truly most security experts believe is the biggest threat that we have today” — “only had three months of experience and training.”

According to the report, the counter drone system was not working the morning of the rally, but the “specialist,” despite the gravity of the situation, “called an 800 number and got text support from the manufacturer of the counter drone system.”

It took him hours to finally figure out that he “needed an ethernet cable to make this system work.”

Unfortunately, while he was fumbling around trying to get the system up and running, Crooks flew his drone over the rally site and made his observations.

“This is an embarrassing failure,” says Baker.

To hear more about the report’s findings, watch the clip above.

