Feminists fight back against the transgender agenda — but they’re the ones who started it

Transgenderism has seeped into even the highest levels of government, which has recently made waves as Reps. Mike Johnson (R-La.) and Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) have taken it upon themselves to fight it.

Mary Rooke, author of the Daily Caller column, believes that these transgender “rights” Johnson and Mace are fighting actually all started with women’s rights.

“I’ve been thinking about this for a really long time,” Rooke tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.” “One of the major things that I’ve come up with is the fact that it’s born and bred transgenderism.”

“Because of feminism, and its fight to erode the distinction between the sexes, there’s no longer a protected space for either one,” she continues. “I think that if our society can go back to a time, whenever common sense, and respect, and understanding of the dignity between the sexes can then become the focus of the conversation, then we can bring it back around where women don’t have to fight this hard to keep men in dresses out of our bathrooms.”

What’s so insane about this fight is that these spaces that men are attempting to infiltrate are places where young children and teenagers often frequent.

“This is just the insanity that we’re at right now, because we’ve no longer allowed men to come and protect us,” Rooke says.

While she appreciates representatives like Mace fighting this, Rooke is still skeptical.

“Whenever you dig into her history, she was the one that fought to tear down this space for men. She is the first graduate of the Citadel, which is a military college over there in the South, and she uses this as a point of pride for her,” Rooke explains.

“‘Look at me, I was able to break down this door of sexism, I was able to break down this door of misogyny, and here I am now being able to stand and fight for women,’” she continues. “What she doesn’t understand is that her fight was not against sexism and misogyny. In fact, what her fight actually did was remove spaces where men can be formed.”

