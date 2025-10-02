Trump’s MASTER PLAN to ensure shutdown spells DOOMSDAY for Democrats

As the government shutdown begins, President Trump has not only made it clear that he won’t be caving to Democrats' demands to fund illegal immigrants' health care — but that the Democrats are in deep trouble.

“Well, the Democrats want to shut it down. So when you shut it down, you have to do layoffs. So we’d be laying off a lot of people that are going to be very affected. And the Democrats, they’re going to be Democrats,” President Trump announced.

“As you know, this country, no country can afford to pay for illegal immigration, health care for everybody that comes into the country. And that’s what they’re insisting. And obviously, I have an obligation not to accept that. That would affect everybody,” he continued.

“A lot of good can come down from shutdowns. We can get rid of a lot of things that we didn’t want, they’d be Democrat things,” he added.

And one man, BlazeTV host Jill Savage says, “behind the scenes is going to be having the best week right now of anybody in Washington, D.C.”

That man is director of the United States Office of Management and Budget, Russell Vought.

“People need to know the Office of Management and Budget is exceptionally powerful, because they actually have to put together the budget, and that’s where a lot of the money flows out of. So the initial DOGE excitement was looking at, you know, money flow. Well, the actual organization that does this is the Office of Management and Budget, with which he is in charge of,” Blaze Media editor in chief Matthew Peterson says.

“And he’s, I think, very prepared for this moment, because ... the big picture is you can talk about cutting the government all you want, but you have to know exactly what you’re doing and what levers to press,” he continues.

“And right now, we can see that Russ Vought is taking advantage of this opportunity. We see today that he’s frozen $18 billion of New York City’s infrastructure plan … and he’s just canceled $8 billion in the green new scam, climate funding throughout a boatload of blue states,” Savage chimes in.

“So when you look at how he’s operating right now, he’s trying to be pretty effective in the first few hours of this government shutdown,” she adds.

Want more from 'Blaze News: The Mandate'?

To enjoy more provocative opinions, expert analysis, and breaking stories you won’t see anywhere else, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.