Tulsi Gabbard CONFIRMED despite deep-state opposition

In a massive win for the Trump administration, Tulsi Gabbard has been confirmed to serve as the director of national intelligence in a 52-48 vote — with Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) the only Republican to vote no.

“No surprise, of course. I’m not clear on if it was Mitch McConnell who voted no or one of his staffers who told him to. I’m not sure what condition he’s in; I don’t know who to believe any more given that Washington, D.C., the old guard, are all octogenarians,” Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight” tells Jill Savage.

“He doesn’t care any more, or his staff doesn’t care any more, and they’re just voting their conscience, as twisted as it is,” he adds, noting that under Trump’s leadership, this is an “entirely different era.”

Savage and Blaze Media senior politics editor Christopher Bedford believe that these unelected young staffers are part of the problem.

“If we’re saving so much money in all these other places right now, I mean, maybe some of these staffers on the Hill can actually get a pay raise and we can get some more experience back in there, and then you have people that are ready to actually go up and battle the deep state, because that’s what we need at this point in time,” Savage says.

“I used to bounce in Washington, D.C., down in Georgetown, and I saw some pretty wild stuff. The high-up opinions these young staffers have of themselves,” Bedford agrees. “You need that experience to make congressional jobs respectable again.”

“Because the spending problem is not in those salaries; the spending problem is in the administrative state. The spending problem is the deep state. That’s what you need. The experienced people who are willing to put their lives out there and go after it,” he adds.

